Vermilion Energy Inc. Inc. (VET) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -30.51%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -29.39%. The price of VET fallen by 0.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.95%.

The stock price for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) currently stands at $12.30. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $12.32 after starting at $12.28. The stock’s lowest price was $11.83 before closing at $12.10.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Vermilion Energy Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $30.17 on 08/29/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $10.75 on 06/01/23.

52-week price history of VET Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -59.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.41%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$10.75 and $30.17. The Vermilion Energy Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 0.62 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.38 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.50B and boasts a workforce of 740 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.16, with a change in price of -3.18. Similarly, Vermilion Energy Inc. recorded 1,421,573 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.50%.

VET’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VET stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

VET Stock Stochastic Average

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 48.83%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.76%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.86% and 75.49%, respectively.