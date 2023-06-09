Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Ur-Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -28.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.82 and $1.50. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.88 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.27 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is $1.07. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.07 after opening at $1.04. The stock touched a low of $1.02 before closing at $1.03.

Ur-Energy Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $1.50 on 09/09/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.82, recorded on 04/25/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 272.80M and boasts a workforce of 10 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0311, with a change in price of -0.1900. Similarly, Ur-Energy Inc. recorded 1,364,173 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.08%.

How URG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for URG stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

URG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ur-Energy Inc. over the past 50 days is 89.28%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 88.46%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 80.77% and 82.59%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

URG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -6.96%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -4.46%. The price of URG fallen by 5.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.26%.