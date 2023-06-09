Ulta Beauty Inc. Inc. (ULTA) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -9.24%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.31%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ULTA has leaped by -15.61%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.79%.

At present, Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has a stock price of $425.75. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $419.4425 after an opening price of $414.00. The day’s lowest price was $410.86, and it closed at $418.94.

In terms of market performance, Ulta Beauty Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $556.60 on 05/01/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $360.58 on 08/03/22.

52-week price history of ULTA Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s current trading price is -23.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.07%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $360.58 and $556.60. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 0.57 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.91 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.95B and boasts a workforce of 18500 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 509.79, with a change in price of -67.04. Similarly, Ulta Beauty Inc. recorded 762,894 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.56%.

ULTA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ULTA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ULTA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 16.52%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 21.97%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 16.06% and 14.28% respectively.