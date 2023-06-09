TSEM’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.00%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -13.08%. The price of TSEM leaped by -6.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.36%.

Currently, the stock price of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is $38.88. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $38.64 after opening at $38.54. The stock touched a low of $38.39 before closing at $38.50.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $47.98 on 07/29/22, with the lowest value being $37.60 on 05/24/23.

52-week price history of TSEM Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s current trading price is -18.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.42%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $37.60 and $47.98. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.64 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.78 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.29B and boasts a workforce of 5613 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.68, with a change in price of -4.94. Similarly, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. recorded 670,494 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.24%.

TSEM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSEM stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

TSEM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. over the last 50 days is at 16.98%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 33.33%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 24.42% and 19.05%, respectively.