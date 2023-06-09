The Toro Company (TTC) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. The Toro Company’s current trading price is -17.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.03%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $71.86 and $117.66. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.36 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.5 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of The Toro Company (TTC) is currently priced at $97.03. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $102.165 after opening at $102.00. The day’s lowest price was $95.58 before the stock closed at $104.66.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Toro Company experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $117.66 on 01/12/23 and the lowest value was $71.86 on 06/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Toro Company (TTC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.68B and boasts a workforce of 11287 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 107.56, with a change in price of -19.16. Similarly, The Toro Company recorded 595,125 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TTC stands at 0.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.76.

TTC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, The Toro Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 8.91%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 11.22%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 46.68% and 49.59% respectively.

TTC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -14.28% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.61%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TTC has leaped by -8.14%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.61%.