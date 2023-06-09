The Future of CRISPR Therapeutics AG: Analyzing CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) stock is currently valued at $61.49. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $63.70 after opening at $62.50. The stock briefly dropped to $61.01 before ultimately closing at $62.59.

In terms of market performance, CRISPR Therapeutics AG had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $86.95 on 07/20/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $38.94 on 12/30/22.

52-week price history of CRSP Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s current trading price is -29.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.91%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $38.94 and $86.95. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.63 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.32 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 42.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.90B and boasts a workforce of 458 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating CRISPR Therapeutics AG as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 52.49, with a change in price of +9.71. Similarly, CRISPR Therapeutics AG recorded 1,235,655 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.76%.

Examining CRSP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRSP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CRSP Stock Stochastic Average

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 63.60%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 9.85%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.74% and 30.06%, respectively.

CRSP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 51.27%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 21.50%. The price of CRSP decreased -9.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.40%.