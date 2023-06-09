Home  »  Finance   »  The Chemours Company (CC) Stock: Navigating a Year...

The Chemours Company (CC) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. The Chemours Company’s current trading price is -25.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.95%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $23.58 and $44.42 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.81 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.28 million over the last three months.

At present, The Chemours Company (CC) has a stock price of $33.00. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $34.25 after an opening price of $34.20. The day’s lowest price was $32.611, and it closed at $34.16.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

The Chemours Company experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $44.42 on 06/09/22 and the lowest value was $23.58 on 09/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Chemours Company (CC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.97B and boasts a workforce of 6600 employees.

The Chemours Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating The Chemours Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.36, with a change in price of -0.58. Similarly, The Chemours Company recorded 1,202,657 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.73%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CC stands at 2.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.93.

CC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, The Chemours Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 69.86%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 69.86%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.01% and 85.21%, respectively.

CC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.77%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.83%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CC has fallen by 13.71%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.73%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.