Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -11.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 629.82%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.71 and $14.04. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.7 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.44 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has a stock price of $12.48. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $12.57 after an opening price of $11.88. The day’s lowest price was $11.77, and it closed at $11.87.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $14.04 on 04/20/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.71 on 06/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 870.83M and boasts a workforce of 46 employees.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.76, with a change in price of +3.44. Similarly, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 398,737 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.05%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TERN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TERN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 63.84%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 78.74%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 64.58% and 60.37% respectively.

TERN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 22.59%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 112.97%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TERN has leaped by -4.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.44%.