TeraWulf Inc. Inc. (WULF) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 107.32%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 70.32%. The price of WULF decreased -20.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.39%.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) stock is currently valued at $1.38. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.49 after opening at $1.41. The stock briefly dropped to $1.39 before ultimately closing at $1.43.

TeraWulf Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $2.65 on 06/10/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.54 on 03/17/23.

52-week price history of WULF Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. TeraWulf Inc.’s current trading price is -47.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 157.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.54 and $2.65. The TeraWulf Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 0.88 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.19 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 136.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 307.31M and boasts a workforce of 6 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1051, with a change in price of +0.3800. Similarly, TeraWulf Inc. recorded 2,915,376 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +37.25%.

WULF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WULF stands at 1.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.73.

WULF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, TeraWulf Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 57.52%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 27.66%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.09% and 30.13%, respectively.