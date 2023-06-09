Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Standard Lithium Ltd.’s current trading price is -31.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.60%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.83 and $6.74 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.94 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.71 million over the last three months.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) stock is currently valued at $4.63. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.69 after opening at $4.52. The stock briefly dropped to $4.49 before ultimately closing at $4.51.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Standard Lithium Ltd. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $6.74 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.83 on 01/03/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.05B.

Standard Lithium Ltd.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Standard Lithium Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.87, with a change in price of +0.93. Similarly, Standard Lithium Ltd. recorded 729,123 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.14%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLI stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SLI Stock Stochastic Average

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 96.10%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.12%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 96.51% and 96.64%, respectively.

SLI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 56.95%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 19.33%. The price of SLI increased 32.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.50%.