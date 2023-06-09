SM Energy Company (SM) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. SM Energy Company’s current trading price is -46.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.79%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $24.66 and $54.97. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 1.66 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.89 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of SM Energy Company (SM) is $29.54. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $29.90 after opening at $29.65. The stock touched a low of $28.94 before closing at $29.58.

The market performance of SM Energy Company has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $54.97 on 06/09/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $24.66, recorded on 03/24/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

SM Energy Company (SM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.39B and boasts a workforce of 539 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.20, with a change in price of -3.53. Similarly, SM Energy Company recorded 1,838,407 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.67%.

How SM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SM stands at 0.49. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

SM Stock Stochastic Average

SM Energy Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 72.25%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 92.34%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.13% and 74.13%, respectively.

SM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -15.19%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -22.79%. The price of SM fallen by 13.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.06%.