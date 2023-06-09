SEE Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The current stock price for Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) is $38.88. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $40.01 after opening at $40.01. It dipped to a low of $38.57 before ultimately closing at $40.32.

In terms of market performance, Sealed Air Corporation had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $63.27 on 06/09/22, while the lowest value was $37.34 on 06/01/23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of SEE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Sealed Air Corporation’s current trading price is -38.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.12%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $37.34 and $63.27. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.55 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.17 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.36B and boasts a workforce of 16300 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Sealed Air Corporation

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Sealed Air Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.56, with a change in price of -15.60. Similarly, Sealed Air Corporation recorded 1,179,471 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.63%.

SEE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SEE stands at 13.94. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 13.39.

SEE Stock Stochastic Average

Sealed Air Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 13.88%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 26.37%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 40.47% and 40.39%, respectively.

SEE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -22.05% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -26.31%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SEE has leaped by -8.82%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.56%.