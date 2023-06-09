RLJ Lodging Trust’s Mixed Bag: Down -3.58% in 6 Months, Down 1.66% in 30 Days

The stock of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is currently priced at $11.03. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $11.045 after opening at $10.97. The day’s lowest price was $10.76 before the stock closed at $11.05.

RLJ Lodging Trust experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $14.31 on 06/09/22 and the lowest value was $9.27 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of RLJ Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. RLJ Lodging Trust’s current trading price is -22.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.99%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $9.27 to $14.31. In the Real Estate sector, the RLJ Lodging Trust’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.23 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.99 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.69B and boasts a workforce of 76 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.90, with a change in price of -0.24. Similarly, RLJ Lodging Trust recorded 1,844,184 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.13%.

Examining RLJ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RLJ stands at 1.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.10.

RLJ Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for RLJ Lodging Trust over the last 50 days is 74.12%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 90.52%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.48% and 76.73%, respectively.

RLJ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 4.15% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.58%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RLJ has fallen by 1.66%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.05%.