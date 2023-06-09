Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Phunware Inc.’s current trading price is -70.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.65%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.55 and $1.96. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.67 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.84 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is $0.58. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.61 after an opening price of $0.60. The stock briefly fell to $0.565 before ending the session at $0.61.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Phunware Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $1.96 on 09/15/22 and the lowest value was $0.55 on 04/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 61.85M and boasts a workforce of 106 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7862, with a change in price of -0.4789. Similarly, Phunware Inc. recorded 857,617 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.18%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PHUN stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PHUN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Phunware Inc. over the last 50 days is 14.22%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 15.29%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 31.35% and 32.54%, respectively.

PHUN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -24.85% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -43.03%. The price of PHUN leaped by -3.23% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.20%.