Organon & Co. (OGN) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Organon & Co.’s current trading price is -47.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $18.87 and $38.09. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.95 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.04 million observed over the last three months.

Organon & Co. (OGN) currently has a stock price of $20.01. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $20.59 after opening at $20.55. The lowest recorded price for the day was $19.94 before it closed at $20.47.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Organon & Co. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $38.09 on 06/09/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $18.87 on 05/31/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Organon & Co. (OGN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.02B and boasts a workforce of 10000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Organon & Co.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Organon & Co. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.35, with a change in price of -12.05. Similarly, Organon & Co. recorded 2,102,089 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -37.59%.

OGN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Organon & Co. over the last 50 days is at 19.26%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 44.71%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 48.53% and 42.27%, respectively.

OGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -28.36%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.48%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OGN has leaped by -5.79%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.88%.