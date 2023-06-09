NXE’s Financial Health: Exploring NexGen Energy Ltd.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) has a current stock price of $4.41. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $4.43 after opening at $4.32. The stock’s low for the day was $4.25, and it eventually closed at $4.32.

NexGen Energy Ltd.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $5.33 on 01/30/23, with the lowest value being $3.39 on 07/14/22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of NXE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. NexGen Energy Ltd.’s current trading price is -17.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.39 and $5.33. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.83 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.89 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.80B and boasts a workforce of 56 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For NexGen Energy Ltd.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating NexGen Energy Ltd. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.09, with a change in price of -0.27. Similarly, NexGen Energy Ltd. recorded 2,093,196 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.77%.

NXE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NXE stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

NXE Stock Stochastic Average

NexGen Energy Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 88.04%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 86.56%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.54% and 84.92%, respectively.

NXE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -0.45% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 8.89%. The price of NXE fallen by 6.01% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.32%.