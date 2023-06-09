NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. NGL Energy Partners LP’s current trading price is -2.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 291.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.00 and $4.03. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.91 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.67 million observed over the last three months.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) current stock price is $3.91. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.8499 after opening at $3.835. The stock’s lowest point was $3.6516 before it closed at $3.81.

In terms of market performance, NGL Energy Partners LP had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.03 on 06/09/23, while the lowest value was $1.00 on 12/15/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 477.55M and boasts a workforce of 842 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.78, with a change in price of +2.47. Similarly, NGL Energy Partners LP recorded 875,381 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +168.03%.

NGL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of NGL Energy Partners LP over the last 50 days is at 91.61%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 91.04%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.96% and 89.85%, respectively.

NGL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 223.14%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 234.19%. The price of NGL increased 39.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.08%.