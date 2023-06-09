Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Neogen Corporation’s current trading price is -28.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.79%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $10.49 and $26.21. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.29 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.46 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is $18.86. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $19.31 after an opening price of $19.30. The stock briefly fell to $18.755 before ending the session at $19.37.

Neogen Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $26.21 on 06/09/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $10.49 on 10/21/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.08B and boasts a workforce of 2108 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.23, with a change in price of +1.00. Similarly, Neogen Corporation recorded 1,663,626 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.60%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NEOG stands at 0.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.28.

NEOG Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Neogen Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 79.58%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 79.16%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 87.64% and 87.38% respectively.

NEOG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 23.83% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 21.83%. The price of NEOG fallen by 11.66% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.78%.