Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s current trading price is -8.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.52%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.10 and $3.30 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.77 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.02 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is $3.04. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.04 after an opening price of $3.02. The stock briefly fell to $3.02 before ending the session at $3.03.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.30 on 03/09/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.10 on 11/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.53B and boasts a workforce of 52420 employees.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Mizuho Financial Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.02, with a change in price of -0.15. Similarly, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. recorded 1,095,328 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.86%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MFG stands at 1.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.56.

MFG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 81.03%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 76.09%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.74% and 73.67%, respectively.

MFG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 6.87% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 23.88%. The price of MFG fallen by 1.85% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.49%.