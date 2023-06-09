Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Miromatrix Medical Inc.’s current trading price is -71.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.75%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.91 and $4.95. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.6 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 42480.0 observed over the last three months.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) has a current stock price of $1.43. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.29 after opening at $1.11. The stock’s low for the day was $1.11, and it eventually closed at $1.29.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Miromatrix Medical Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $4.95 on 09/12/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.91, recorded on 05/25/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.38M and boasts a workforce of 76 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8657, with a change in price of -1.6300. Similarly, Miromatrix Medical Inc. recorded 51,467 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -52.41%.

How MIRO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MIRO stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

MIRO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Miromatrix Medical Inc. over the last 50 days is at 64.77%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 64.77%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.56% and 69.92%, respectively.

MIRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -52.17% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -64.78%. The price of MIRO fallen by 27.68% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 43.00%.