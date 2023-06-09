Immatics N.V. (IMTX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Immatics N.V.’s current trading price is -20.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.88%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.90 and $13.60. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.57 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.42 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Immatics N.V. (IMTX) has a stock price of $10.79. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $10.85 after an opening price of $10.23. The day’s lowest price was $9.93, and it closed at $10.09.

In terms of market performance, Immatics N.V. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $13.60 on 09/09/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.90 on 04/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 36.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 822.41M and boasts a workforce of 210 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.31, with a change in price of +1.99. Similarly, Immatics N.V. recorded 353,366 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.61%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMTX stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

IMTX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Immatics N.V. over the last 50 days is 98.79%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 96.43%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.96% and 84.51%, respectively.

IMTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 23.88%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.64%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IMTX has fallen by 11.35%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.62%.