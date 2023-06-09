Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s current trading price is -0.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.33%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $29.84 and $46.37. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.97 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.2 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) currently stands at $46.35. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $46.67 after starting at $46.06. The stock’s lowest price was $46.055 before closing at $46.17.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $46.37 on 06/08/23 and the lowest value was $29.84 on 06/23/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.56B and boasts a workforce of 21400 employees.

Howmet Aerospace Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Howmet Aerospace Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.37, with a change in price of +5.60. Similarly, Howmet Aerospace Inc. recorded 3,019,920 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.74%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HWM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.08.

HWM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 94.04%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 93.11% and 88.58% respectively.

HWM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 17.61%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 22.39%. The price of HWM fallen by 3.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.99%.