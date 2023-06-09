Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company Inc. (HZNP) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -12.60%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 3.28%. The price of HZNP decreased -9.91% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.47%.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) current stock price is $99.46. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $99.99 after opening at $99.30. The stock’s lowest point was $99.27 before it closed at $99.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $113.83 on 12/30/22, and the lowest price during that time was $57.84, recorded on 09/01/22.

52-week price history of HZNP Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s current trading price is -12.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.96%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $57.84 and $113.83. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.6 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.2 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.84B and boasts a workforce of 2145 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 108.38, with a change in price of -13.73. Similarly, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company recorded 2,347,837 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.14%.

HZNP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HZNP stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

HZNP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company over the past 50 days is 39.73%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 40.42%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 40.57% and 41.13%, respectively, over the past 20 days.