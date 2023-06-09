HMC’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s Performance

The current stock price for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is $30.67. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $30.045 after opening at $29.83. It dipped to a low of $29.80 before ultimately closing at $30.03.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $30.74 on 06/06/23, and the lowest price during that time was $21.43, recorded on 10/21/22.

52-week price history of HMC Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s current trading price is -0.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.06%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $21.43 and $30.74. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.58 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.04 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 52.48B and boasts a workforce of 204035 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.36, with a change in price of +6.65. Similarly, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. recorded 1,022,386 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.71%.

HMC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HMC stands at 0.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

HMC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. over the last 50 days is at 97.70%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 96.46%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.19% and 87.55%, respectively.

HMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 34.14% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 28.57%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HMC has fallen by 13.49%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.63%.