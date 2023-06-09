HLF’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Herbalife Ltd.’s Stock Performance

Currently, the stock price of Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) is $12.43. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $12.85 after opening at $12.85. The stock touched a low of $12.265 before closing at $12.83.

The market performance of Herbalife Ltd. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $30.65 on 08/18/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $11.14, recorded on 05/25/23.

52-week price history of HLF Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Herbalife Ltd.’s current trading price is -59.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.58%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $11.14 and $30.65. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.0 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.3 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.18B and boasts a workforce of 10100 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.04, with a change in price of -4.03. Similarly, Herbalife Ltd. recorded 1,438,507 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.48%.

HLF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Herbalife Ltd. over the past 50 days is 24.67%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 33.38%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 35.27% and 30.53%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

HLF Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -16.47%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -4.82%. The price of HLF leaped by -11.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.37%.