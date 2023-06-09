Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s current trading price is -19.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 197.57%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.47 and $9.16 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.74 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.77 million over the last three months.

The stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is currently priced at $7.35. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $7.49 after opening at $7.25. The day’s lowest price was $7.25 before the stock closed at $7.28.

The market performance of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $9.16 on 02/21/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $2.47 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.05B and boasts a workforce of 2280 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.53, with a change in price of -0.58. Similarly, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. recorded 1,832,535 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.31%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HLX stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

HLX Stock Stochastic Average

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 54.06%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.27%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.56% and 89.00%, respectively.

HLX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -0.41% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.55%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HLX has fallen by 5.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.86%.