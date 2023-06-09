H World Group Limited (HTHT) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. H World Group Limited’s current trading price is -18.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.20%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $24.38 and $53.52. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.86 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.51 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of H World Group Limited (HTHT) is $43.69. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $44.09 after opening at $42.41. The stock touched a low of $41.97 before closing at $42.46.

H World Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $53.52 on 02/13/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $24.38 on 10/24/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

H World Group Limited (HTHT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.94B and boasts a workforce of 24335 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for H World Group Limited

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating H World Group Limited as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.76, with a change in price of -3.90. Similarly, H World Group Limited recorded 1,498,593 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.20%.

How HTHT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HTHT stands at 1.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

HTHT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of H World Group Limited over the last 50 days is at 53.06%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 95.32%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.67% and 74.02%, respectively.

HTHT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 2.99%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 2.20%. The price of HTHT fallen by 4.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.51%.