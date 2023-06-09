GeoVax Labs Inc.: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

The stock price for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) currently stands at $0.61. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.6534 after starting at $0.64. The stock’s lowest price was $0.5952 before closing at $0.63.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $4.30 on 08/01/22 and a low of $0.53 for the same time frame on 12/28/22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of GOVX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s current trading price is -85.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.69%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.53 and $4.30. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.58 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.3 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.21M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7084, with a change in price of -0.2810. Similarly, GeoVax Labs Inc. recorded 1,232,853 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.57%.

Examining GOVX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOVX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GOVX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 13.09%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 14.43%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 24.30% and 23.63%, respectively.

GOVX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.36%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -18.28%. The price of GOVX leaped by -9.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.68%.