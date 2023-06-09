FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. FTAI Aviation Ltd.’s current trading price is -2.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 105.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $14.29 and $30.26. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.76 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.12 million observed over the last three months.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) has a current stock price of $29.42. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $29.64 after opening at $28.01. The stock’s low for the day was $27.94, and it eventually closed at $27.91.

The stock market performance of FTAI Aviation Ltd. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $30.26 on 05/22/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $14.29, recorded on 09/27/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.87B and boasts a workforce of 40 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for FTAI Aviation Ltd.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating FTAI Aviation Ltd. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.94, with a change in price of +7.37. Similarly, FTAI Aviation Ltd. recorded 1,073,647 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.42%.

How FTAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FTAI stands at 116.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 116.35.

FTAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of FTAI Aviation Ltd. over the past 50 days is 85.57%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 74.70%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 53.82% and 51.97%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

FTAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 71.85% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 78.52%. The price of FTAI fallen by 5.18% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.65%.