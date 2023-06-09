F.N.B. Corporation Inc. (FNB) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -7.51%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -6.43%. The price of FNB increased 14.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) stock is currently valued at $12.07. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $12.09 after opening at $11.99. The stock briefly dropped to $11.855 before ultimately closing at $12.14.

F.N.B. Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $14.71 on 11/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $10.09 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of FNB Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. F.N.B. Corporation’s current trading price is -17.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.62%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$10.09 and $14.71. The F.N.B. Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 1.67 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.91 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.15B and boasts a workforce of 3916 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.36, with a change in price of -1.34. Similarly, F.N.B. Corporation recorded 2,662,956 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.99%.

FNB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FNB stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

FNB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, F.N.B. Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 92.52%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 91.75%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.47% and 89.34%, respectively.