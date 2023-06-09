Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Enel Chile S.A.’s current trading price is 1.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 224.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.98 and $3.12. The company, active in the Utilities sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.85 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.88 million observed over the last three months.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) current stock price is $3.18. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.20 after opening at $3.06. The stock’s lowest point was $3.055 before it closed at $3.05.

Enel Chile S.A.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $3.12 on 06/08/23, and the lowest price during that time was $0.98, recorded on 07/05/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.23B and boasts a workforce of 2140 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Enel Chile S.A.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Enel Chile S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.54, with a change in price of +0.99. Similarly, Enel Chile S.A. recorded 689,851 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +45.21%.

How ENIC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ENIC stands at 0.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.53.

ENIC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Enel Chile S.A. over the last 50 days is at 97.59%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 96.08%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.84% and 78.12%, respectively.

ENIC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 41.33%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 47.22%. The price of ENIC increased 4.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.58%.