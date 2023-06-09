Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -13.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 183.37%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.75 and $15.63 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.58 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.4 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) currently stands at $13.46. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $14.255 after starting at $14.22. The stock’s lowest price was $13.07 before closing at $14.28.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $15.63 on 09/12/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $4.75 on 06/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 747.43M and boasts a workforce of 122 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.58, with a change in price of +0.50. Similarly, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. recorded 354,692 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.86%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DYN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DYN Stock Stochastic Average

Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 77.65%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 48.60%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.21% and 63.70%, respectively.

DYN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 16.13%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 19.43%. The price of DYN leaped by -5.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.24%.