DMTK’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 59.32%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.61%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DMTK has fallen by 2.17%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.35%.

At present, DermTech Inc. (DMTK) has a stock price of $2.82. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.83 after an opening price of $2.61. The day’s lowest price was $2.5502, and it closed at $2.57.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

DermTech Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $8.93 on 08/03/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.55 on 12/27/22.

52-week price history of DMTK Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. DermTech Inc.’s current trading price is -68.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.94%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $1.55 and $8.93. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 0.53 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 86.26M and boasts a workforce of 278 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.81, with a change in price of -1.98. Similarly, DermTech Inc. recorded 508,969 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.25%.

DMTK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DMTK stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DMTK Stock Stochastic Average

Today, DermTech Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 35.31%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.63%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 70.74% and 60.84% respectively.