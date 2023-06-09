DHT Holdings Inc.: Analyzing DHT Stock Trends

The stock price for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) currently stands at $8.00. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $8.32 after starting at $7.88. The stock’s lowest price was $7.795 before closing at $7.85.

In terms of market performance, DHT Holdings Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $12.13 on 03/09/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.34 on 06/17/22.

52-week price history of DHT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. DHT Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -34.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.81%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $5.34 to $12.13. In the Energy sector, the DHT Holdings Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.97 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.41 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.29B and boasts a workforce of 1252 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.63, with a change in price of -0.72. Similarly, DHT Holdings Inc. recorded 2,475,794 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.26%.

Examining DHT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DHT stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.35.

DHT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, DHT Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 18.92%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 32.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 23.20% and 18.20% respectively.

DHT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -9.91%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -15.97%. The price of DHT leaped by -3.38% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.50%.