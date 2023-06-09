DCP’s Market Whiplash: 7.19% YTD Rise, 0.17% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.19%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.72%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DCP has fallen by 0.17%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.07%.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) currently has a stock price of $41.58. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $41.60 after opening at $41.59. The lowest recorded price for the day was $41.575 before it closed at $41.58.

DCP Midstream LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $42.15 on 01/23/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $26.44 on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of DCP Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. DCP Midstream LP’s current trading price is -1.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $26.44 and $42.15. The Energy sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.14 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.17 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.67B.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.71, with a change in price of -0.40. Similarly, DCP Midstream LP recorded 1,088,880 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.95%.

DCP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DCP stands at 0.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.83.

DCP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of DCP Midstream LP over the past 50 days is 43.55%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 68.75%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 71.57% and 74.61%, respectively, over the past 20 days.