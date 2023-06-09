D.R. Horton Inc. Inc. (DHI) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 27.07% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 34.99%. The price of DHI fallen by 3.93% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.42%.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has a current stock price of $113.27. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $115.10 after opening at $113.80. The stock’s low for the day was $112.85, and it eventually closed at $113.95.

The stock market performance of D.R. Horton Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $116.26 on 06/07/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $59.25, recorded on 06/17/22.

52-week price history of DHI Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. D.R. Horton Inc.’s current trading price is -2.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 91.17%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $59.25 and $116.26. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.71 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 3.12 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.41B and boasts a workforce of 13237 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for D.R. Horton Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating D.R. Horton Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 100.75, with a change in price of +18.31. Similarly, D.R. Horton Inc. recorded 2,995,626 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.28%.

DHI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DHI stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

DHI Stock Stochastic Average

D.R. Horton Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 86.43%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 73.40%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.23% and 86.10%, respectively.