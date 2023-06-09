D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s current trading price is -23.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.18%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.59 and $1.43. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.72 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.61 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) currently stands at $1.09. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.11 after starting at $1.02. The stock’s lowest price was $1.01 before closing at $1.05.

The market performance of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.43 on 03/30/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.59 on 06/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 345.60M and boasts a workforce of 3789 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0177, with a change in price of +0.1300. Similarly, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. recorded 603,118 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.54%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HEPS stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

HEPS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 35.85%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 49.99%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 47.35% and 46.18% respectively.

HEPS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 65.15%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 42.86%. The price of HEPS fallen by 13.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.83%.