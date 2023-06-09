COCO’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 100.29% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 113.09%. The price of COCO fallen by 13.68% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 5.69%.

The present stock price for The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) is $27.68. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $27.81 after an opening price of $26.20. The stock briefly fell to $26.20 before ending the session at $26.08.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $27.73 on 06/08/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $7.39 on 11/09/22.

52-week price history of COCO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s current trading price is -0.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 274.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$7.39 and $27.73. The The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 0.79 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.55 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 56.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.54B and boasts a workforce of 269 employees.

The Vita Coco Company Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating The Vita Coco Company Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.38, with a change in price of +14.13. Similarly, The Vita Coco Company Inc. recorded 433,129 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +104.28%.

COCO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COCO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

COCO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 98.51%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.23%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.13% and 87.02%, respectively.