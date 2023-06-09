Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -37.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.76%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.91 and $2.14 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.72 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.34 million over the last three months.

The stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is currently priced at $1.34. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.385 after opening at $1.37. The day’s lowest price was $1.33 before the stock closed at $1.39.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.14 on 02/03/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.91 on 07/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 594.72M and boasts a workforce of 4700 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3809, with a change in price of -0.0700. Similarly, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. recorded 2,590,236 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.96%.

CCO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 71.43%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 71.43%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.49% and 84.88%, respectively.

CCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 27.62% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 32.67%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CCO has fallen by 21.82%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.20%.