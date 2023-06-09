Charting the Course: Freshworks Inc.’s FRSH Stock Prospects

The present stock price for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is $15.70. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $15.98 after an opening price of $15.91. The stock briefly fell to $15.5574 before ending the session at $15.91.

Freshworks Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $18.14 on 02/08/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $10.51 on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of FRSH Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Freshworks Inc.’s current trading price is -13.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.38%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $10.51 and $18.14. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.26 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.72 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.52B and boasts a workforce of 5400 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.90, with a change in price of +0.63. Similarly, Freshworks Inc. recorded 1,745,479 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.18%.

Examining FRSH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRSH stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FRSH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Freshworks Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 84.67%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 78.86%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.24% and 89.72%, respectively.

FRSH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 6.73% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 13.93%. The price of FRSH fallen by 16.90% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.42%.