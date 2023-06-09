ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ChampionX Corporation’s current trading price is -16.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.33%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $16.64 and $33.65. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.56 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.43 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of ChampionX Corporation (CHX) is currently priced at $28.01. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $28.98 after opening at $28.61. The day’s lowest price was $27.48 before the stock closed at $27.92.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ChampionX Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $33.65 on 01/27/23 and the lowest value was $16.64 on 07/06/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.18B and boasts a workforce of 7300 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.56, with a change in price of -4.00. Similarly, ChampionX Corporation recorded 1,529,418 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.44%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHX stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.35.

CHX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, ChampionX Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 79.50%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 79.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 81.46% and 81.98% respectively.

CHX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -3.38% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.75%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CHX has fallen by 4.05%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.07%.