CCI’s Stock Dilemma: Crown Castle Inc.’s Market Performance and Outlook

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) stock is currently valued at $115.56. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $115.74 after opening at $114.26. The stock briefly dropped to $113.39 before ultimately closing at $114.91.

Crown Castle Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $185.90 on 06/09/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $110.22 on 05/25/23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of CCI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Crown Castle Inc.’s current trading price is -37.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.84%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $110.22 and $185.90. In the Real Estate sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.69 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.26 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 49.31B and boasts a workforce of 5000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Crown Castle Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Crown Castle Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 129.38, with a change in price of -35.30. Similarly, Crown Castle Inc. recorded 2,137,294 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.40%.

Examining CCI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCI stands at 3.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.98.

CCI Stock Stochastic Average

Crown Castle Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 20.48%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 64.34%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 47.96% and 38.69%, respectively.

CCI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -14.80%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -15.50%. The price of CCI decreased -1.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.03%.