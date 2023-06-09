Can Amprius Technologies Inc. Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

The stock of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) is currently priced at $9.18. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $9.39 after opening at $8.48. The day’s lowest price was $8.3001 before the stock closed at $8.35.

52-week price history of AMPX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Amprius Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -64.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.20%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $4.15 and $26.01. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.65 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.24 million over the past three months.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 48.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 780.02M and boasts a workforce of 58 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.38, with a change in price of +3.03. Similarly, Amprius Technologies Inc. recorded 184,981 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +49.27%.

Examining AMPX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMPX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AMPX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Amprius Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 78.91%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 90.45%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.17% and 60.17%, respectively.

AMPX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 15.76% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 27.50%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AMPX has fallen by 3.15%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.00%.