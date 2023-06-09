Best Buy Co. Inc.: Rising -19.25% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

The stock of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is currently priced at $75.36. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $75.60 after opening at $74.83. The day’s lowest price was $74.01 before the stock closed at $75.68.

Best Buy Co. Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $93.32 on 02/02/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $60.78 on 10/13/22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of BBY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s current trading price is -19.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $60.78 to $93.32. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Best Buy Co. Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.22 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.44 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.41B and boasts a workforce of 90000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Best Buy Co. Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Best Buy Co. Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 20 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 77.95, with a change in price of -10.42. Similarly, Best Buy Co. Inc. recorded 2,376,303 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.15%.

Examining BBY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BBY stands at 0.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.42.

BBY Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 64.83%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.73%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 88.68% and 77.61% respectively.

BBY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -6.05% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.51%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BBY has fallen by 3.73%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.37%.