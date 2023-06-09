Behind The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) current stock price is $12.15. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $12.235 after opening at $12.22. The stock’s lowest point was $11.725 before it closed at $12.18.

The market performance of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $26.78 on 06/09/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $11.78, recorded on 06/08/23.

52-week price history of HAIN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s current trading price is -54.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.14%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $11.78 and $26.78. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.79 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.89 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.06B and boasts a workforce of 3078 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating The Hain Celestial Group Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.95, with a change in price of -6.88. Similarly, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. recorded 900,921 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -36.15%.

HAIN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HAIN stands at 0.85. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.84.

HAIN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. over the last 50 days is at 6.44%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 12.98%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 9.87% and 7.01%, respectively.

HAIN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -24.91%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -32.24%. The price of HAIN decreased -21.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.79%.