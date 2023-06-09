Behind Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

The present stock price for Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) is $2.76. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.99 after an opening price of $2.44. The stock briefly fell to $2.40 before ending the session at $2.38.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.87 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.85 on 05/02/23.

52-week price history of ARBE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s current trading price is -64.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.85 to $7.87. In the Technology sector, the Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.85 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.18 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 181.50M and boasts a workforce of 141 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.27, with a change in price of -1.78. Similarly, Arbe Robotics Ltd. recorded 734,705 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.21%.

Examining ARBE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARBE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ARBE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 59.48%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 77.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 61.15% and 46.94% respectively.

ARBE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -19.06% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -13.75%. The price of ARBE fallen by 32.06% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 25.45%.