Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 22.69B Market Cap

The stock of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) is currently priced at $6.35. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $6.30 after opening at $6.23. The day’s lowest price was $6.22 before the stock closed at $6.30.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $6.30 on 06/09/23 and a low of $4.61 for the same time frame on 03/24/23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of BSBR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s current trading price is 0.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.63%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $4.61 and $6.30. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.65 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.15 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.69B and boasts a workforce of 53556 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.52, with a change in price of +0.70. Similarly, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. recorded 1,279,361 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.35%.

Examining BSBR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BSBR stands at 1.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.24.

BSBR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 94.98%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.07%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.66% and 93.16%, respectively.

BSBR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 21.53% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 23.13%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BSBR has fallen by 6.74%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.15%.