AZEK’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 27.98%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 36.58%. The price of AZEK fallen by 2.42% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.11%.

Currently, the stock price of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is $26.01. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $26.97 after opening at $26.72. The stock touched a low of $26.50 before closing at $26.71.

The stock market performance of The AZEK Company Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $30.26 on 02/09/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $15.12, recorded on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of AZEK Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. The AZEK Company Inc.’s current trading price is -14.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.99%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $15.12 and $30.26. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.82 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.61 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.78B and boasts a workforce of 2182 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for The AZEK Company Inc.

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating The AZEK Company Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.57, with a change in price of +3.40. Similarly, The AZEK Company Inc. recorded 1,737,087 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.95%.

AZEK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AZEK stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

AZEK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The AZEK Company Inc. over the past 50 days is 70.76%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 68.78%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 78.41% and 82.87%, respectively, over the past 20 days.