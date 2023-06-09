Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Arlo Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -8.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 215.36%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.93 and $10.12 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.34 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.48 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) is $9.24. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $9.78 after an opening price of $9.62. The stock briefly fell to $9.225 before ending the session at $9.67.

Arlo Technologies Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $10.12 on 06/02/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.93 on 11/09/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 55.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 823.75M and boasts a workforce of 343 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.02, with a change in price of +5.31. Similarly, Arlo Technologies Inc. recorded 1,172,485 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +135.11%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARLO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ARLO Stock Stochastic Average

Arlo Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 81.18%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 71.67%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.74% and 85.20%, respectively.

ARLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 163.25% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 175.82%. The price of ARLO fallen by 33.91% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.75%.