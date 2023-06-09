Aramark (ARMK) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Aramark’s current trading price is -10.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.61%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $28.74 and $45.72 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.9 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.61 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Aramark (ARMK) is $40.70. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $40.94 after an opening price of $40.83. The stock briefly fell to $40.46 before ending the session at $40.95.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Aramark saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $45.72 on 01/17/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $28.74 on 06/17/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aramark (ARMK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.43B and boasts a workforce of 245700 employees.

Aramark: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Aramark as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.79, with a change in price of -4.61. Similarly, Aramark recorded 3,460,349 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.17%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARMK stands at 2.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.48.

ARMK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Aramark’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 89.29%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 83.49%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.47% and 94.04%, respectively.

ARMK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -1.55% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -0.88%. The price of ARMK fallen by 13.56% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.23%.